USWNT vs. Colombia: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s international friendly

The USWNT will get another chance at a win after they ended Thursday night’s friendly match in a scoreless draw with Colombia. The two sides will face off again on Sunday afternoon at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, with all the action available on TNT or via livestream on Max and Peacock. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USWNT v. Colombia

Date: Sunday, October 29

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Max, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -450

Draw: +500

Colombia: +900

Moneyline pick: USA -450

I picked the Americans to get the win on Thursday, but that obviously didn’t work out. One has to think they’ll put a better product out on the field on Sunday afternoon as they look for instant redemption against a team they should beat on paper. Colombia can put lots of pressure on opposition though, as we saw during their historic run to the quarterfinals in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Alex Morgan had a chance to give her side the lead in the 44th minute with a penalty kick, but she was denied by the post, keeping the score deadlocked at 0-0.

Interim coach Twila Kilgore is putting some younger and more inexperienced players on the field to mix in with the veterans as she looks to continue preparations for the 2024 Olympics. However, look for the Americans to play a little more aggressively at Snapdragon Stadium as they hope to end this set of friendlies with a win.