How to watch Sunday’s USWNT vs. Colombia international friendly on TV and via live stream

After logging a scoreless draw against the Colombia on Thursday night, the United States women’s national team will face the South American side one more time on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

USA vs. Colombia

Date: Sunday, October 29

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Livestream: Max, Peacock

It wasn’t the best showing from the Americans on Thursday, as they only logged nine shots overall with two on target. Led by Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan, they were joined by fellow veterans Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Trinity Rodman, among others. Morgan had a chance to take the lead with a penalty kick in the 44th minute, but she hit it off the post and then sent the rebound flying over the crossbar. The flow of the match from the Americans was more stale than we’d like to see, but they’ll get another crack at it on Sunday afternoon.

The Colombians logged two shots on target with three overall on Thursday night but couldn’t find the back of the net either. They have plenty of talent on their roster including Atletico Madrid’s Leicy Santos, Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo, and Brighton’s Jorelyn Carabali. They all featured on Thursday and are expected to play again in San Diego.