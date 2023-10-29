Brest vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Brest will welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Francis-Le Blé on Sunday morning with kickoff slated for 8 a.m. ET. You can catch all the action on beIN SPORTS or via livestream on Fanatiz and fuboTV.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brest v. PSG

Date: Sunday, October 29

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Livestream: Fanatiz, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

Brest: +550

Draw: +380

PSG: -210

Moneyline pick: PSG -210

The instinctual response here is to pick PSG to come out on top in this match, and it’s not without good reason as Brest have never been able to pull off a win against their Parisian counterparts. Despite PSG missing a few players to injury (Marco Asensio, Presnel Kimpembe, and Sergio Rico), they honestly shouldn’t have much trouble on the road against Brest.

PSG are coming off two solid wins over Rennes and Strasbourg that saw them outscore both opponents 6-1 through both matches. Brest haven’t won since Matchday 6, logging two draws and most recently a 1-0 loss to Lille last weekend.

Despite coming off a midweek UEFA Champions League match, take the visitors to get all three points as they look to take back the top spot in the Ligue 1 table.