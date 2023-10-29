Manchester United vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Manchester derby

We’ll get our first look at this season’s Manchester derby this weekend when Manchester United welcome rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford on Sunday morning. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET with all the action available to watch via livestream on Peacock.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester United v. Manchester City

Date: Sunday, October 29

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Peacock

Moneyline odds

Manchester United: +450

Draw: +310

Manchester City: -160

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -160

On paper, City are far and away the better team in this matchup. Pep Guardiola’s side has only faltered twice this season, dropping two results in a row to Wolverhampton and Arsenal. Other than that, they’ve been nearly perfect in EPL play as they hang out in second place just two points behind Tottenham.

The Red Devils have been having a more difficult time, winning five but losing four as they currently sit in eighth place with just 15 points. There’s a lot of season left to play, but United have been inconsistent at best especially as they navigate Champions League and Carabao Cup play. Erik ten Hag’s squad have won their last two EPL outings, though they were against lesser competition in Brentford and Sheffield United. They’ll be missing a several key players for the matchup against City, including Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Casemiro.

The Citizens are enjoying plenty of success led by none other than last season’s Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland. The superstar has logged nine goals and one assist on the season so far, with Julian Alvarez the next closest on the scoring front with four goals in the EPL campaign.

I can’t justifiably bet against City when all signs point to Guardiola and his squad leaving Old Trafford with all three points.