Here’s how the public is betting Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to host the Chicago Bears in Sunday Night Football for Week 8. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29.

Below, we’ll run through how the public is betting this matchup according to the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday Night Football betting splits

Bears vs. Chargers

Spread: Chargers -9.5

Majority of the betting tickets and money are on the underdog Bears with a spread of +9.5. To be more specific, 56% of the betting tickets and 55% of the money is siding with Chicago against the spread.

Over/Under: 46

A small majority of the betting action is leaning toward Under 46, as 52% of the betting tickets and 55% of the money is in that direction.

Moneyline: LAC -485, CHI +370

The Chargers account for 88% of the betting tickets and 77% of the handle on the moneyline. That could have something to do with the public putting the Chargers moneyline into several parlays.