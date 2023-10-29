NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football in Week 8. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are favored by 9.5 points at home. Below, we’ll run through our top NFL DFS showdown picks and lineup strategy for this primetime matchup for contests at DraftKings.com.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Bears vs. Chargers

Captain’s Picks

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers ($16,800)

This one is pretty obvious, as Herbert is probably the safest option on this slate alongside Chargers WR Keenan Allen. You could stack them together as a confident 1-2 punch, especially in cash game contests. The Bears have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, and Herbert has achieved 20-plus fantasy points in five of six games this season.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers ($16,800)

Ekeler was fantastic in Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins with 29.4 fantasy points. However, he was sidelined for several weeks with an injury after that, and his return hasn’t been nearly as spectacular. Ekeler had 10.2 fantasy points in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys and then only 5.6 fantasy points at the Kansas City Chiefs last week. This is a great matchup for Ekeler to get back on track and showcase his fantasy upside, as the Bears have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs.

FLEX Options

Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears ($6,600)

Johnson appears to be ready to go after missing some time with a concussion. There’s a good chance he’ll split the backfield with D’Onta Foreman, who had a breakout game last week. However, Johnson was on the depth chart ahead of Foreman when healthy, and the volume could tip in the rookie’s favor. The matchup isn’t bad either, as the Chargers have allowed the 10th most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers ($4,800)

Chargers WR Joshua Palmer is a game-time decision. If he’s ruled out, then Johnston could step into a heightened role. The first round pick has plenty of potential, but he hasn’t really clicked in this Los Angeles offense yet. He could see plenty of opportunities to get going if Palmer can’t go. If Palmer is out, Chargers WR Derius Davis ($1,200) could be worth a look as a super cheap option as well.

Players to Avoid

Tyson Bagent, QB, Bears ($9,000)

Bagent looked solid last week against a forgiving Las Vegas Raiders defense, but he still only produced 12.88 fantasy points. That’s not going to cut it when considering the hefty $9,000 price tag for this DraftKings DFS Showdown slate. The Chargers have had their share of struggles on defense this season, but its hard to see Bagent capitalizing on that in this road matchup.

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Bears ($8,000)

Foreman exploded with 16 carries for 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go with five receptions for 31 yards and a receiving touchdown last week. That adds up to a 33 fantasy point outburst. However, as mentioned earlier, Johnson will return to the Chicago backfield this week, and there’s a decent chance he’ll see more opportunities than Foreman.