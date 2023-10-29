How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 8

The 2023 NFL season is closing in on the halfway point.

In Week 8, we’ve already seen some separation in divisions, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars taking control of the AFC South after their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys put together one of the more dominating performances, blowing the doors off the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like as the NFL heads toward Monday Night Football to close out Week 8.

AFC playoff picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 6-1

2. Miami Dolphins, 6-2

3. Jacksonville Jaguars, 6-2

4. Baltimore Ravens, 5-2

5. Cleveland Browns, 4-2

6. Buffalo Bills, 5-3

7. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4-3

8. New York Jets, 4-3

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 3-3

10. Houston Texans, 3-4`

11. Tennessee Titans, 3-4

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 3-4

13. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5

14. Los Angeles Chargers, 2-4

15. Denver Broncos, 2-5

16. New England Patriots, 2-6

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 7-1

2. Detroit Lions, 5-2

3. San Francisco 49ers, 5-2

4. Atlanta Falcons, 4-4

5. Dallas Cowboys, 5-2

6. Seattle Seahawks, 4-2

7. Minnesota Vikings, 4-4

8. New Orleans Saints, 4-4

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-4

10. Los Angeles Rams, 3-5

11. Washington Commanders, 3-5

12. Green Bay Packers, 2-5

13. Chicago Bears, 2-5

14. New York Giants, 2-6

15. Arizona Cardinals, 1-6

16. Carolina Panthers, 1-6