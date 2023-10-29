Who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race following Xfinity 500 at Martinsville

The NASCAR playoffs wrapped up the round of 8 on Sunday as Ryan Blaney won the Xfinity 500. Martin Truex, Jr. claimed pole position and finished 12th. Denny Hamlin won the first stage and Ryan Blaney won the second stage before winning the race. With the win, he clinched advancement to the 2023 Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 5.

Who has advanced to Cup Series Championship race after the Xfinity 500?

Blaney claimed advancement with the win. Christopher Bell advanced to the Championship with a win at the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kyle Larson clinched advancement with a win at the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

William Byron claimed the final spot in the Championship race by virtue of points. The four drivers who failed to advance were Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, and Chris Buescher. They entered the race in those spots and were unable to climb up into the top four of the standings.

The four Championship race drivers are: