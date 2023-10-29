F1 TV info: Mexican Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

Formula One heads to Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix, which starts at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29 and will air on ABC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This weekend’s Mexico Grand Prix sees Max Verstappen as the frontrunner with commanding odds of -400 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s not surprising, as Verstappen has already clinched the drivers’ championship by winning 15 of 18 races up to this point in the season.

It’s also worth noting that Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix in 2022, as he started from pole position and took home the victory. Lewis Hamilton finished second in that race with Sergio Perez completing the podium in third.

This year, Perez is next in line behind his teammate, Verstappen, with +750 odds to win. Lewis Hamilton is third on the odds board at +1200.