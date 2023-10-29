 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 TV info: Mexican Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Mexico City, Mexico via live online stream.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Previews Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Formula One heads to Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix, which starts at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29 and will air on ABC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This weekend’s Mexico Grand Prix sees Max Verstappen as the frontrunner with commanding odds of -400 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s not surprising, as Verstappen has already clinched the drivers’ championship by winning 15 of 18 races up to this point in the season.

It’s also worth noting that Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix in 2022, as he started from pole position and took home the victory. Lewis Hamilton finished second in that race with Sergio Perez completing the podium in third.

This year, Perez is next in line behind his teammate, Verstappen, with +750 odds to win. Lewis Hamilton is third on the odds board at +1200.

2023 Mexican Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

