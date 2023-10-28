 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Francis Ngannou knocks down Tyson Fury and dances over him [VIDEO]

A stunner in Saudi Arabia! The first man to hit the canvas is the MMA star making his boxing debut!

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Francis Ngannou punches Tyson Fury during the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

A massive upset in the third round of the world heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, as the MMA star knocks down the champion!

Not many at all saw this coming, as Fury entered the fight as a +750 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Fury to win by TKO or KO was -550, and he was -1400 to be the victor.

But now it has at least gotten interesting in Riyadh, and we’ll see what happens the rest of the way.

You can follow DK Network’s live scoring of the fight here, which has all the other rounds besides the third for Fury so far.

More From DraftKings Network