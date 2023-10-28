J.J. McCarthy odds to win Heisman Trophy: Update after Week 9

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in his third year with the program and has the team in a position to win the Big Ten for a third straight year and return to the College Football Playoffs. The junior from La Grange Park, IL, has taken another leap after a breakthrough 2022 campaign and has been the centerpiece of an offense that is rolling through opponents left and right. His play has vaulted him towards the top of the Heisman Trophy odds boards and he has a chance to become the first UM QB to win the award this December.

Every week, we’ll keep tabs on where McCarthy stands in the Heisman Trophy race and look at his odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

J.J. McCarthy Heisman Trophy odds

Odds after Week 9: +300

Odds after Week 8: +180

Odds after Week 7: +1000

Odds after Week 6: +3000

Odds after Week 5: +3000

Odds after Week 4: +3500

Odds after Week 3: +2200

Odds After Week 2: +1600

Odds After Week 1: +1700

Preseason Odds: +1800

McCarthy and Michigan were on a bye this weekend and he remains the frontrunner to win the award. The burgeoning sign-stealing scandal has loomed over the program for the past week, but it hasn’t affected the quarterback’s Heisman Trophy chances at the moment. He sits just ahead of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with +300 odds.

Michigan will be back in action next Saturday when hosting Purdue at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.