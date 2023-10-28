 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas fans take goal posts for a swim following Oklahoma upset

They usually celebrate basketball success in Lawrence, but this might be a lot more fun.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Kansas Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks stunned the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in a 38-33 upset victory on Saturday, pulling ahead with a Devin Neal touchdown run in the final minute. It marked the program’s first victory over the outgoing Big 12 program since 1997 and naturally, the faithful in Lawrence, KS, decided to tear the goal posts down and give them a swimming lesson at nearby Potter Lake.

The best sport. Just an unbelievable scene in Lawrence this afternoon as KU became the first of the remaining Big 12 schools to get one over on either OU or UT in their final season in the league. Oklahoma, of course, defeated Texas earlier in the month and there will be a few more opportunities for other teams to get their shots in on the way out the door.

It can’t be stated enough the level of wizardry Lance Leipold has pulled off since his arrival to Kansas a few years ago. KU’s football program was dead in the water and he just took down a top 10 team with a backup quarterback. Unreal.

