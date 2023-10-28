Kansas fans take goal posts for a swim following Oklahoma upset

The Kansas Jayhawks stunned the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in a 38-33 upset victory on Saturday, pulling ahead with a Devin Neal touchdown run in the final minute. It marked the program’s first victory over the outgoing Big 12 program since 1997 and naturally, the faithful in Lawrence, KS, decided to tear the goal posts down and give them a swimming lesson at nearby Potter Lake.

DOWN GOES THE FIELD GOAL POST@KU_Football are living it up in Lawrence pic.twitter.com/W2JL10MR11 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Chaos … Goalpost down. Kansas defeats Oklahoma 38-33. SEC Chants everywhere. pic.twitter.com/zKrPtDoc2Y — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 28, 2023

THE FIELD GOAL POST HAS MADE IT TO POTTER LAKE @KU_Football fans keep the party going in Lawrence pic.twitter.com/Agqts0elOn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

College football. Gotta love it. pic.twitter.com/bV1Zkx63LK — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 28, 2023

The best sport. Just an unbelievable scene in Lawrence this afternoon as KU became the first of the remaining Big 12 schools to get one over on either OU or UT in their final season in the league. Oklahoma, of course, defeated Texas earlier in the month and there will be a few more opportunities for other teams to get their shots in on the way out the door.

It can’t be stated enough the level of wizardry Lance Leipold has pulled off since his arrival to Kansas a few years ago. KU’s football program was dead in the water and he just took down a top 10 team with a backup quarterback. Unreal.