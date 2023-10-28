Kansas State vs. Texas odds heading into game week

The Kansas State Wildcats take on the No. 7 Texas Longhorns in a Big 12 matchup in Week 10.

Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big XII) crushed Houston in Week 9 41-0. Will Howard played most of the game, as freshman Avery Johnson saw a decrease in snaps. Howard finished the day 15-for-17 for 164 yards and two touchdowns. The defense held Cougars QB Donovan Smith to 88 passing yards and an interception. The Wildcats’ two losses this season have been against Missouri and Oklahoma State, each by one score.

Texas (7-1, 4-1 Big XII) grabbed a big 35-6 win over BYU in Week 9. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is still out with a shoulder injury, so backup Maalik Murphy stepped in throwing for 170 yards on 25 attempts with two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Jonathon Brooks has been the star of the offense this season, and finished the day with a touchdown and his fifth consecutive game with over 100 all-purpose yards.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Kansas State vs. Texas projected odds

Spread: Texas -8.5

Total: TBA