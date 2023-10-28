Missouri vs. Georgia odds heading into game week

The No. 16 Missouri Tigers take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC matchup in Week 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, November 4.

Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC) grabbed a 34-12 win over South Carolina in Week 7 before taking a bye in Week 8. Quarterback Brady Cook passed for 198 yards and a touchdown in the win, and running back Cody Schrader rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Their only loss this season was against LSU in a game that was much closer than its final score might suggest.

Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) grabbed a dominant win over Florida in Week 9. Despite star tight end Brock Bowers’ absence, the passing game looked solid, with Ladd McConkey leading the way in receiving yards. Running back Daijun Edwards finished with two rushing touchdowns, and Carson Beck avoided any interceptions. The Bulldogs remain one of the few undefeated teams in the country. Bowers is not expected to return next week.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Missouri vs. Georgia projected odds

Spread: Georgia -14.5

Total: TBA