Washington vs. USC odds heading into game week

We have a major Pac-12 showdown at the L.A. Coliseum next Saturday as the Washington Huskies will head south to visit the USC Trojans. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air nationally on ABC.

Washington (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) barely got by Stanford 42-33 despite being a 27.5-point favorite. Some serious defensive lapses let Cardinal quarterback Ashton Daniels throw for 367 yards on 50 attempts, and let Stanford manage 35 carries for 132 yards as well. As per usual Michael Penix Jr. made the difference, as the Heisman candidate finished 21-38 for 369 yards and four touchdowns against a not-his-fault interception.

USC (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) escaped Berkeley by the skin of its teeth on Saturday, edging Cal in a 50-49 nailbiter. The Trojans pulled ahead late after overcoming a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter and got a stop on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute to survive.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Washington vs. USC projected odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: TBA