Ohio State vs. Rutgers odds heading into game week

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue their undefeated march to Thanksgiving Weekend and That Team Up North, but next week they’ll take a pit stop in New Jersey to take on the bowl-bound Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m., and the game will air on CBS.

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) knocked off Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday to stay perfect. The politely-embattled Kyle McCord did just enough going 17-26 for 226 yards and two touchdowns, which is made a lot easier when you have the best receiver in the country in Marvin Harrison Jr. The only non-quarterback Heisman candidate had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Rutgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) is fresh off its bye week and can call this season a success after reaching bowl eligibility before a tough stretch to close the schedule. The Scarlet Knights got its sixth win by clobbering Indiana 31-14.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers projected odds

Spread: Ohio State -20

Total: TBA