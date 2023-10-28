Purdue vs. Michigan odds heading into game week

We have night action in the Big House to look forward to next Saturday as the Purdue Boilermakers will visit the Michigan Wolverines. The game will kick off 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Purdue (2-6, 1-4 B1G) fell to Nebraska 31-14 in Week 10 after a bye. They now find themselves on a three-game losing streak. Quarterback Hudson Card passed for 100 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss.

Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) is fresh off its bye week and will look to continue its dominance as it enters the home stretch of the regular season. Of course, the program has been under a media microscope for the past week with new details of the massive sign-stealing scandal emerging every day.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Purdue vs. Michigan projected odds

Spread: Michigan -31

Total: TBA