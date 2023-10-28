LSU vs. Alabama odds heading into game week

The annual clash between two SEC West juggernauts is set for next Saturday as the LSU Tigers head to Tuscaloosa to meet the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) will be coming off its bye week and will be looking to grab control of the SEC West with a road victory over the Tide. The Tigers have rattled off three straight wins since their loss to Ole Miss one month ago and were last seen throttling Army 62-0.

Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) is also fresh off a bye and will looking to keep the momentum rolling. Early-season obituaries about this year’s team were premature as the Crimson Tide have rattled off six straight victories and last stormed back against rival Tennessee in a 34-20 victory.

LSU vs. Alabama odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -4.5

Total: TBA