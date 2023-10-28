Florida State vs. Pitt odds heading into game week

The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles to travel to Acrisure Field in Pittsburgh, PA to take on the Pitt Panthers. The teams have met 10 previous times with Pitt holding a 6-4 edge including a 41-17 win the last time they met in 2020.

Florida State (8-0, 6-0 ACC) made another strong statement to the College Football Playoff committee with a 41-16 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Quarterback Jordan Travis (+700 Heisman odds) had arguably his best game of the season, tossing for 359 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for another. The Seminoles have won 14 straight dating back to last season and have scored at least 30 points in all those wins.

Pitt (2-6, 1-3 ACC) had a rough time of it in South Bend in a 58-7 loss to the Fighting Irish. Starting quarterback Christian Veilleux threw four interceptions, and the rushing game could not get going. Despite the Panthers defense grabbing two early interceptions, the offense could not capitalize, and Pitt drops yet another game.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Florida State vs. Pitt projected odds

Spread: FSU -20.5

Total: TBA