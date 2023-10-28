Kansas stuns Oklahoma to keep Sooners from undefeated season

The unranked Kansas Jayhawks took down undefeated No. 6 Oklahoma in an instant Big 12 classic, holding off a final drive from the Sooners to win 38-33. Despite two fourth quarter interceptions from Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean, the Jayhawks came back from a late one-point deficit to secure the victory.

The Jayhawks started things off with a 14-0 lead with the help of a pick-six, but Oklahoma’s 21-point second quarter following a rain delay sent them into the half up 21-17. Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel finished the day with three rushing touchdowns and an interception, but just 167 yards passing. Both teams failed to find two-point conversions at key points in the game, but Kansas — somehow, some way — ended up on top.

This marks Oklahoma’s first loss of the season. After a win over Texas, they were the favorites to win the Big 12 and represent their conference in the College Football Playoff, but the field to the conference championship has now opened up. The Sooners face Oklahoma State next week, and cannot afford to lose another game if they want to keep their CFP hopes alive.

Devin Neal was the star of the show for Kansas, finishing the day with 112 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Kansas closed as a 7.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total of 66.5 barely going over.

More to come.