Is Donovan Mitchell playing for the Cavaliers on Saturday vs. the Pacers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 108-105 loss to the Thunder Friday, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they meet the Indiana Pacers Saturday in a division showdown. Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury. Here’s the latest on his status for the game.

Donovan Mitchell injury updates

Mitchell is officially listed as questionable for the contest with a hamstring injury, so we’ll see how cautious Cleveland is on the second night of a back-to-back set. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are both out, so the Cavaliers would love to have Mitchell in the mix for this game as their best offensive player.

If Mitchell does sit for Saturday’s game, Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert would likely absorb most of the minutes in the backcourt. Max Strus and Georges Niang would also take on bigger roles, although Strus has already been starting for Cleveland early this season.