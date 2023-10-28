 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Donovan Mitchell playing for the Cavaliers on Saturday vs. the Pacers?

The Cavaliers SG has a hamstring injury. We break down and update you on his status for Saturday’s game vs. Indiana.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 27, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Thunder defeated the Cavaliers 108-105.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 108-105 loss to the Thunder Friday, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they meet the Indiana Pacers Saturday in a division showdown. Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury. Here’s the latest on his status for the game.

Donovan Mitchell injury updates

Mitchell is officially listed as questionable for the contest with a hamstring injury, so we’ll see how cautious Cleveland is on the second night of a back-to-back set. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are both out, so the Cavaliers would love to have Mitchell in the mix for this game as their best offensive player.

If Mitchell does sit for Saturday’s game, Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert would likely absorb most of the minutes in the backcourt. Max Strus and Georges Niang would also take on bigger roles, although Strus has already been starting for Cleveland early this season.

