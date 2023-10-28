Weather delay in Oklahoma vs. Kansas game with Jayhawks leading

Update 1:59 p.m. ET The players are on the field and warming up. Let’s hope the other strikes don’t come to the area so we don’t have to go through this again. The time is set for 2:02 p.m.

Update 1:48 p.m. ET It looks like we have a few more bands of storms coming through in Lawrence, so it could be a bit until we have a restart. Some are saying as late as 5 p.m. local time, but of course these things are indeed fluid.

Once the players get back on the field to warmup again, we’ll add that info here.

Some lightning strikes near Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence has forced the temporary stoppage of the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon.

With 8:00 remaining in the second quarter, Kansas leads 14-7. Oklahoma will take over with the ball on the KU 41-yard line with 1st and 10 when play resumes.

The Sooners, currently sitting at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, is on upset alert after Kansas scored two quick touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. The first Jayhawk touchdown came on defense when Mello Dotson stepped in front of a Dillon Gabriel pass and took it the other way for 37 yards.

A few minutes later running back Daniel Hinshaw Jr. capped off a 10-play, 79-drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.

Oklahoma, however, scored early in the second quarter with Gabriel calling his own number on a seven-yard keeper. The Sooners were driving again when the game was stopped. When play resumes Oklahoma will have a first down at the Kansas 41.