San Jose State vs. Hawai’i: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 9

The San Jose State Spartans take on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in a Mountain West matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:59 p.m. ET from Honolulu. The game will air on

SJSU (3-5, 2-2 MWC) grabbed blowout wins over New Mexico and Utah State in their last two games. In the 42-21 Week 8 victory over Utah State, the Spartans defense grabbed two interceptions, and SJS quarterback Chevan Cordeiro passed for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Kairee Robinson added 102 yards on the ground, marking his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

Hawai’i (2-6, 0-3 MWC) fell to New Mexico, 42-21, in Week 8. The Warriors’ only wins this year have been against Albany and New Mexico State. In the recent loss, quarterback Brayden Schager had his ups and downs — he passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns, but he also turned the ball over three times in the air. It was a similar story against San Diego State in Week 7 — despite 427 passing yards and three touchdowns, the Warriors couldn’t quite get over the hump. They don’t have much of a rushing attack this season.

San Jose State vs. Hawai’i

Date: Saturday, October 28

Start time: 11:59 p.m. ET

TV channel: Spectrum Sports Pay-Per-View (Hawai’i only)

Live stream: Team1Sports app (available throughout United States)

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Jose State -10.5

Total: 59

Moneyline: SJSU -395, Hawai’i +310