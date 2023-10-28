Clemson vs. NC State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 9 ACC game

The Clemson Tigers take on the NC State Wolfpack in an ACC matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET from Carter-Finley Stadium, and the game will air on the CW Network. To live stream the game, you will need to have access to an online cable provider.

Clemson’s (4-3, 2-3 ACC) season has not gone as planned at all. After starting things off with a loss to Duke, they’ve barely managed to stay above .500. To their credit, their losses against Florida State and Miami were hard-fought overtime heartbreakers, but they barely managed to eke out a win over Wake Forest. Cade Klubnik has passed for 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

NC State (4-3, 1-2 ACC) had a tough loss to Duke in Week 7 before taking a bye in Week 8. The Wolfpack also have losses to Notre Dame and Louisville on their resume, and barely pulled out wins over Virginia and Marshall. They benched starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong partway through the season and have now been starting MJ Morris, who has four touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season.

Clemson vs. NC State

Date: Saturday, October 28

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: The CW

Live stream: DirecTV Stream or other online provider

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -9

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Clemson -340, NC State +270