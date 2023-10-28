How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Rangers in World Series Game 2 via live stream

The 2023 World Series got started with a bang on Friday night, with the Texas Rangers stealing Game 1 from the Arizona Diamondbacks thanks to dramatic late homers from Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia. What will Game 2 have in store, as Arizona looks to once again snatch home-field advantage while Texas looks to head to the desert with an 0-2 lead? We’ll find out at 8:03 p.m. ET tonight. We know it’ll be another great pitching matchup, though, as the D-backs give the ball to Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) while the red-hot Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) goes for the Rangers.

For 8.1 innings last night, Arizona worked its formula to perfection: The bullpen was lights-out in relief of Merrill Kelly, the offense was athletic and opportunistic and squeezed every last bit out of every chance they got and the D-backs took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. Everything went wrong after that, but still, despite the gut-punch loss, Arizona should come away from Game 1 with a ton of confidence that they can be more than competitive in this series. Now they get their hottest pitcher in Kelly on the mound for Game 2 with another chance to snatch home-field advantage.

Texas snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on Friday night, their big bats held down for almost all of Game 1 but finally erupting at the last moment. The Rangers knew they’d be in for a dogfight in this series, and while Nathan Eovaldi’s first clunker of October is a concern, they have to feel good that they were still able to grab a win despite their offense blowing a ton of chances that they typically cash in. Now they give the ball to Montgomery, who’s dominated just about everybody so far this postseason and threw eight scoreless innings against Arizona back in late August.

Texas enters as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona as +120. The run total is set at 8.5.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.