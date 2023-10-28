Are Devin Booker, Bradley Beal playing for the Suns on Saturday vs. the Jazz?

The Phoenix Suns will hope to bounce back from a loss to the Lakers when they welcome the Utah Jazz to the desert for the 2023-24 home opener. Suns stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are both dealing with injuries, and neither played in Thursday’s defeat against LA. Here’s the latest on their status for Saturday.

Devin Booker, Bradley Beal injury updates

Beal has officially been ruled out for the game against the Jazz, while Booker is unlikely to play and has officially been listed as doubtful. Beal is dealing with a back injury which has prevented him from suiting up for his new team, while Booker has an ankle sprain which has cost him the last game and likely this one. Booker did play in the season opener despite dealing with some foot pain, so he likely aggravated the injury during that game.

With both stars out, look for Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin to all take on bigger roles. Gordon and Allen got the start Thursday, but Goodwin did play 30 minutes off the bench. Kevin Durant took 28 shots in that game against the Lakers, so he’s probably the best to back in fantasy/DFS formats to have a high-usage night.