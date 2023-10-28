 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke: Will he play vs. Virginia on Saturday?

The Hurricanes QB missed the win vs. Clemson last Saturday. Will he return to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday?

By Grace McDermott Updated
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passes against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Update 1:23 p.m. The Canes still are saying TVD is a go, but we’ll add video and reports from his warmups here as well.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke did not play in the overtime win over the Clemson Tigers in Week 8. Van Dyke was dealing with a leg injury, and backup Emory Williams came in and passed for 151 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the win. The Hurricanes take on the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 9, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Will we see Van Dyke on the field?

Will Tyler Van Dyke play in Week 9?

Head coach Mario Cristobal said that Van Dyke should be “good to go” on Saturday. Van Dyke was expected to play last week before the injury flared up before the game. The Miami Herald reported Thursday that Van Dyke was “not 100 percent,” but that the Hurricanes were “leaning toward” starting him over Williams.

Van Dyke has passed for 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. The Canes have losses against UNC and Georgia Tech on their resume.

