Duke QB Riley Leonard: Will he play vs. Louisville on Saturday?

The No. 20 Duke Blue Devils will have a ranked showdown when visiting the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon and starting quarterback Riley Leonard is considered a game-time decision for this matchup. The QB has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain and re-aggrevated it during the team’s 38-20 loss at Florida State last Saturday. Head coach Mike Elko indicated earlier in the week that Leonard would be considered day-to-day and we will only find out his status as game-time approaches.

Leonard first injured his ankle towards the end of the team’s 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on September 30. Following the Blue Devils’ bye the following week, he’d sit out of their 24-3 victory against NC State but gave it a go against FSU last Saturday. He went 7-16 for 69 yards with an interception prior to him re-tweaking his ankle and Elko made decision to keep him out for the rest of the game as a precaution.

Louisville enters the game as a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.5.