Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson: Will he play vs. Wisconsin on Saturday?

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road to meet the Wisconsin Badgers at 7:30 p.m. ET this evening and running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to make his return for the contest. The junior tailback has missed the past three games for the Buckeyes with an undisclosed injury, including last Saturday’s top 10 victory over Penn State. Head coach Ryan Day said during his radio show on Thursday that Henderson would be a “full go” to tonight’s contest at Camp Randall Stadium.

It will be a relief for the Buckeyes to get the dynamic playmaker back on the field, especially considering how inconsistent their run-game has been all season. Henderson last played in the team’s 17-14 victory over Notre Dame on September 23, a game where he ran for 104 yards and a touchdown. He has 295 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season total.

Ohio State enters this game as a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 46.5.