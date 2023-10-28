Kansas QB Jalon Daniels: Will he play vs. Oklahoma on Saturday?

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners this afternoon at noon ET and starting quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the contest with a back injury. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that the QB was considered doubtful for the contest and backup Jason Bean will make his fourth consecutive start.

Daniels has been hamstrung by his back injury for the past three months and has appeared in just three games total this year. His last appearance came against BYU on September 23 as he went 14-19 for 130 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 rushing yards in the victory.

Meanwhile, Bean has done an effective job holding down the fort in Daniels’ place and the sixth-year senior will be making his 25th career start this afternoon. He has completed 65.3% of his passes for 913 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season.

Kansas enters this matchup as an 8.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 67.5