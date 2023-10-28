Fresno State QB Mikey Keene: Will he play vs. UNLV on Saturday?

The Fresno State Bulldogs will host the UNLV Rebels for a late Mountain West Conference showdown at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight and the status of quarterback Mikey Keene is up in the air heading into the matchup.

Keene suffered an ankle injury in their 24-19 loss to Wyoming on October 7 and ended up missing the team’s 37-32 victory over Utah State the following week. Even coming off a bye last week, head coach Jeff Tedford confirmed earlier in the week that Keene’s status is still uncertain and we most likely know it until game time approaches. Backup Logan Fife will once again take over if Keene is ruled out.

Transferring from UCF this past offseason, Keene immediately made a positive impact in establishing Fresno as one of the top teams in the Group of Five. Prior to his injury, he threw for 1,692 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Fresno State enters this game as a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 57.