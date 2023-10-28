Kansas State QB Will Howard: Will he play vs. Houston on Saturday?

The Kansas State Wildcats will host a Big 12 newcomer in the Houston Cougars this afternoon at noon ET and quarterbacks Will Howard and Avery Johnson are once again expected to split time under center. Head coach Chris Klieman has given both QB’s plenty of reps for the past few weeks and played coy about his plans for today’s game against the Cougars.

This began two weeks ago when the true freshman Johnson replaced the senior Howard during their 38-21 victory over Texas Tech. Johnson ran for five touchdowns in the win, tying the school’s single-game record for rushing TD’s. Both QB’s ended up playing in last week’s 41-3 drubbing of TCU, with Howard tossing three touchdowns while Johnson added an additional touchdown through the air along with 73 rushing yards. It’s an interesting dynamic as Klieman wants to capitalize on Johnson’s running abilities while still leaning on Howard to carry the heavy lifting.

Kansas State enters this contest as a heavy 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 60.5.