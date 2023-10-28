 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Tyrese Haliburton playing for the Pacers on Saturday vs. the Cavaliers?

The Pacers PG has an illness. We break down and update you on his status for Saturday’s game vs. Cleveland.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Wizards v Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers reacts after making a shot in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 25, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Indiana Pacers will be back in action Saturday when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a division showdown. Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with an illness ahead of the contest. Here’s the latest on his status.

Tyrese Haliburton injury updates

Haliburton has officially been listed as questionable for the contest due to the illness he’s dealing with. He did not practice with the team Friday, so clearly this is something a bit more than the common cold. This will likely come down to how he feels a few hours before the game.

The Pacers got off to an explosive start in 2023-24 with a big win over the Wizards, led by Haliburton’s 20 points and 11 assists. If the point guard were to miss the contest Saturday, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard would likely be stepping up to lead the offense. Mathurin, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner would see more shots in the offense and could be good fantasy/DFS options, although Turner has a tough matchup with Evan Mobley in the frontcourt.

