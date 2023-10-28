NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, October 28

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means there are several spots to target for DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Killian Hayes, Detroit Pistons, $4,900

It looked like Hayes was going to eventually be phased out of Detroit’s plans with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey in place. That hasn’t been the case early this season. Hayes has logged 60 minutes through two games and is averaging 20.3 DKFP. He gets a favorable matchup with the Bulls coming off an overtime game Friday. Chicago ranks 24th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards early this season.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers, $4,600

Nembhard was solid in the opener against Washington with 32.5 DKFP in 22 minutes. There’s a possibility starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t play, or is limited due to an illness. The Cavaliers do present more of a challenge defensively, but Nembhard is worth backing after his strong season opener.

Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns, $5,000

Okogie remains at the $5k threshold despite some strong showings for the Suns. The forward is going to have another big role Saturday with both Bradley Beal and Devin Booker set to be out. The Jazz are coming off a game Friday, so there’s a possibility they have some tired legs defensively. Okogie is averaging 26.6 DKFP per game early in the year and is set up for another massive outing against Utah.