Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

We’ve got seven games Saturday in the NBA, but the limited slate doesn’t mean there aren’t some great player prop opportunities for bettors. Here’s our favorite player props to target for Saturday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 33.5 points vs. Jazz (-120)

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are set to miss this game, which means Durant will be the focal point of the Suns’ offense once again. He went for 39 points in Thursday’s loss to the Lakers in a similar situation, but should find getting to his spots a bit easier against the Jazz. Utah is coming off a close win Friday, but that defense could be a step slower tonight. And with Durant, one step is all he needs.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 8.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (+105)

The Grizzlies big man grabbed nine rebounds in Friday’s game against the Nuggets, and has a much more favorable matchup tonight against Washington. Jackson Jr. is Memphis’ only true big, which means he’s set to get decent minutes even on the second night of a back-to-back set. Washington gave up 51 rebounds in the season opener to the Pacers, so there’s a great chance for Jackson Jr. to deliver excellent value on this prop.

Donovan Mitchell under 3.5 3-pointers vs. Pacers (-110)

Update: Mitchell is listed as questionable on the second night of a back-to-back, and Garland has been ruled out. If Mitchell plays, I still like him to go under on this prop.

The Wizards aren’t exactly going to be a juggernaut this season, but Indiana did hold Washington to 37.5% from deep in the opener. The Pacers will look to guard the perimeter well again when they face the Cavaliers, particularly Mitchell. The shooting guard canned four triples in the season opener, but will face a better defensive unit tonight. With Darius Garland potentially returning, that’s another factor which could lead to Mitchell going under this line.