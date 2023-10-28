Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Raptors on Saturday, October 28

The Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) will look to get their first win of the 2023-24 season when they meet the Toronto Raptors (1-1) Saturday evening. It’s the second night of a back-to-back set for the Raptors, who lost to the Bulls in overtime Friday. Philadelphia dropped a close contest to Milwaukee Thursday.

James Harden remains sidelined for the 76ers due to conditioning. OG Anunoby left Friday’s game with cramps, so his status is unknown. Toronto won’t release an official injury report until 1 p.m. ET.

The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 214. Philadelphia is -166 on the moneyline while Toronto is +140.

76ers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -3.5

Philadelphia won three of four meetings last year with the Raptors during the regular season. Plus, Toronto is coming off a rough overtime loss and might not have its best perimeter defender in Anunoby. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey looked dynamic in the season opener, and Harden’s absence wasn’t as much of a problem as some might have expected. Look for Philadelphia to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 214

Of the four meetings between these teams a season ago, two went under this total. The Raptors have struggled offensively through two games, failing to top 100 points in regulation. The 76ers might be able to coast late in this game with Toronto potentially falling apart on the second night of a back-to-back set, so the under seems like the better play even on a lower total.