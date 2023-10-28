Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Pelicans on Saturday, October 28

The New York Knicks (1-1) will face the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) in a matchup of two playoff hopefuls. The Knicks are coming off a win Friday over the Hawks, while the Pelicans won their season opener Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

We’ll know more about New York’s plans to rest anyone around 1 p.m. ET. The Pelicans are still without Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy.

The Pelicans are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 224. New Orleans is -148 on the moneyline while New York is +124.

Knicks vs. Pelicans, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans -3

The Pelicans, especially with Zion Williamson on the floor, are legitimate contenders. New Orleans looked the part in the opener over the Grizzlies, and now gets to catch the Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back set. New York was actually 6-4-2 ATS with no rest a year ago and New Orleans was 5-12, but much of that was without Williamson. He’s good enough to tip the scales the other way, especially early in the season. Take New Orleans to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 224

Barring a situation where the Knicks rest all their key guys, this should be a competitive contest with plenty of offense. The Pelicans were clicking in their opener, while the Knicks are coming off a game where they shot 45.5% from behind the arc en route to 126 points. The over looks like a good bet tonight.