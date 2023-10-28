Florida State vs. Wake Forest picks, best bets for Week 9 matchup

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an ACC matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, October 28 from Winston-Salem.

Florida State (7-0, 5-0 ACC) keeps on rolling and is now the only undefeated team remaining in the ACC. They grabbed one of the biggest wins of their season last week in a 38-20 victory over No. 20 Duke. Quarterback Jordan Travis passed for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, and led the team with 62 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. The FSU defense stepped up, as well, allowing just 78 passing yards from Duke and grabbing an interception.

Wake Forest (4-3, 1-3 ACC) beat Pittsburgh in Week 8, 21-17, to break a three-game losing streak. Quarterback Santino Marucci struggled in the game, going 12-for-21 and throwing two interceptions to one touchdown. However, Demond Claiborne stepped it up in the run game and finished the day with 96 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

FSU: 11 overall, 12 offense, 17 defense

Wake: 63 overall, 73 offense, 48 defense

Injury update

FSU

WR Johnny Wilson - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Destyn Hill - Questionable (foot)

Wake Forest

QB Mitch Griffis - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Ian Ver Steeg - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Walker Merrill - Questionable (foot)

QB Michael Kern - Out (shoulder)

TE Gavin Ellis - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

FSU: 5-2 ATS

Wake: 3-4 ATS

Total in 2023

FSU: Over 5-2

Wake: Over 2-5

Team Pace (through Week 7)

FSU: 2.19 plays per minute of offense

Wake: 2.37 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: FSU -20.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: FSU -1200, Wake +750

Weather

84 degrees, sunny, 5 MPH winds SW

Our Best Bet for Florida State vs. Wake Forest

FSU -20.5

Florida State is dominating right now. After they pulled away from a very complete Duke team last week, they should be feeling good heading into Wake Forest. FSU has already had its scares this year — against Clemson and Boston College — and I think they should largely be past those close calls against much lesser teams.