Florida State vs. Wake Forest picks, best bets for Week 9 matchup

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an ACC matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, October 28 from Winston-Salem.
Florida State (7-0, 5-0 ACC) keeps on rolling and is now the only undefeated team remaining in the ACC. They grabbed one of the biggest wins of their season last week in a 38-20 victory over No. 20 Duke. Quarterback Jordan Travis passed for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, and led the team with 62 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. The FSU defense stepped up, as well, allowing just 78 passing yards from Duke and grabbing an interception.
Wake Forest (4-3, 1-3 ACC) beat Pittsburgh in Week 8, 21-17, to break a three-game losing streak. Quarterback Santino Marucci struggled in the game, going 12-for-21 and throwing two interceptions to one touchdown. However, Demond Claiborne stepped it up in the run game and finished the day with 96 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, and a touchdown.
Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
FSU: 11 overall, 12 offense, 17 defense
Wake: 63 overall, 73 offense, 48 defense
Injury update
FSU
WR Johnny Wilson - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Destyn Hill - Questionable (foot)
Wake Forest
QB Mitch Griffis - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Ian Ver Steeg - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Walker Merrill - Questionable (foot)
QB Michael Kern - Out (shoulder)
TE Gavin Ellis - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
FSU: 5-2 ATS
Wake: 3-4 ATS
Total in 2023
FSU: Over 5-2
Wake: Over 2-5
Team Pace (through Week 7)
FSU: 2.19 plays per minute of offense
Wake: 2.37 plays per minute of offense
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: FSU -20.5
Total: 52.5
Moneyline: FSU -1200, Wake +750
Weather
84 degrees, sunny, 5 MPH winds SW
Our Best Bet for Florida State vs. Wake Forest
FSU -20.5
Florida State is dominating right now. After they pulled away from a very complete Duke team last week, they should be feeling good heading into Wake Forest. FSU has already had its scares this year — against Clemson and Boston College — and I think they should largely be past those close calls against much lesser teams.