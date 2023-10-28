USC vs. California picks, best bets for Week 9 matchup

The No. 24 USC Trojans take on the Cal Golden Bears in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 28 from California Memorial Stadium.

USC has fallen from grace after a tough October. They suffered their first loss of a season in a blowout against Notre Dame in Week 7 before losing to Utah on a walk-off field goal in Week 8. With two losses, the Trojans are likely out of contention for a College Football Playoff berth. Quarterback Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, passed for 256 yards and rushed for a touchdown in the loss. USC continues to struggle defensively, letting up 485 yards of offense.

Cal also fell to Utah in their most recent game before taking a bye in Week 8. In the 34-14 loss, quarterback Fernando Mendoza passed for 149 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The Bears’ run game never quite got going, though it looked strong against Oregon State in Week 6 with two separate backs gaining 80 or more yards on the ground. Cal’s record is far from perfect, but they haven’t been a doormat this season — their offense has stepped things up in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

USC: 13 overall, 1 offense, 65 defense

Cal: 72 overall, 65 offense, 72 defense

Injury update

USC

DL K Foreman - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Cal

OL Sioape Vatikani - Questionable (leg)

DB Raymond Woodie III - Questionable (undisclosed)

DL Darius Long - Questionable (undisclosed)

DL Ethan Saunders - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

USC: 2-6 ATS

Cal: 2-5 ATS

Total in 2023

USC: Over 7-1

Cal: Over 4-3

Team Pace (through Week 7)

USC: 2.27 plays per minute of offense

Cal: 2.53 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -10

Total: 67

Moneyline: USC -425, Cal +330

Weather

69 degrees, sunny, 9 MPH winds N with 20 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for USC vs. California

Over 67

USC has been falling apart at the seams over the last few weeks on defense, but their offense should remain as powerful as ever. They’ll be looking to make a statement in Berkeley after two losses and remain in contention for a Pac-12 title. Cal, similar to USC, has a powerhouse offense and gives very little consideration to defense. Cal has scored 30 or more points in four of its last five games.