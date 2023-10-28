Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch El Clasico

The first installment of El Clasico this season is upon us as Barcelona welcomes Real Madrid to Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Saturday morning. Kickoff is set for 10:15 a.m. ET as Barca will look to jump ahead of their rivals with just one point separating them between first and third place. You can catch all the action via livestream on ESPN+ in the United States.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barcelona v. Real Madrid

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds

Barcelona: +150

Draw: +250

Real Madrid: +160

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid +160

It’s set to be a close affair as Real Madrid will look to widen their lead at the top of the table with both Girona and Barcelona hot on their tail. Madrid are tied on points with Girona, but hold the edge thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker to remain league leaders.

However, Barca will be missing several key players including leading scorer Robert Lewandowski (ankle), Raphinha (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (calf), Jules Kounde (knee), and Frenkie de Jong (ankle). Pedri is also listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday morning’s clash and is likely to be ruled out for El Clasico.

Barca won the last meeting in La Liga play with a 2-1 victory in March of last season, though Real Madrid got one back over on them with a 4-0 win in the Copa del Rey semifinal less than a month later.

Madrid are coming off a 1-1 draw with Sevilla last week while Barca pulled off a 1-0 win over Athletic Club thanks to an 80th-minute goal from Marc Guiu. Real Madrid are led by 20-year-old phenom Jude Bellingham, who has eight goals and two assists through nine La Liga matches this season.

With Barca suffering so many injuries and Madrid on an incredibly hot start to the season, take Los Blancos to get the win in Barcelona on Saturday morning.