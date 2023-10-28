Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

The MMA and boxing worlds collide again this Saturday when current WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1) takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in a 10-round bout that will count as Ngannou’s professional boxing debut. The fight will take place from Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and ESPN+ PPV will handle the broadcast starting at 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

The main card will begin at 1 p.m. ET with the ring walks expected around 3:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+ PPV will handle the full broadcast.

Fighter history

Fury, 35, won the unified heavyweight championship from Wladimir Klitschko on November 28, 2015, with a strong performance that led to a unanimous decision win. He has gone on to win two of three fights against Deontay Wilder, both by knockout after their first fight finished in a draw. He has multiple wins over Derek Chisora and a knockout win against Dillian Whyte. Fury, known as “The Gypsy King” has won his last four fights by knockout.

Ngannou, 37, won the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021, when he knocked out Stipe Miocic. “The Predator” successfully defended the title once against Ciryl Gane before leaving the UFC over a contract dispute. Ngannou signed a record deal with the Professional Fighters League in their “super fight” division. He is also an equity shareholder in the PFL Africa and on the advisory board to advocate for fighters’ interests.

Fight odds

Fury is a -1400 betting favorite for this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ngannou enters with +750 underdog odds.

Full card for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou