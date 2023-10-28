Full undercard for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou heavyweight fight

The MMA and boxing worlds collide again this Saturday in the “Rumble in Riyadh” when current WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1) takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in a 10-round bout that will count as Ngannou’s professional boxing debut. The fight will take place from Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and ESPN+ PPV will handle the broadcast starting at 1 p.m. ET.

There will be no titles on the line but Fury enters a -1400 betting favorite, while Ngannou is the +750 underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fury, 35, won the unified heavyweight championship from Wladimir Klitschko on November 28, 2015, with a strong performance that led to a unanimous decision win. He has gone on to win two of three fights against Deontay Wilder, both by knockout after their first fight finished in a draw. He has multiple wins over Derek Chisora and a knockout win against Dillian Whyte. Fury, known as “The Gypsy King” has won his last four fights by knockout and is known as the best heavyweight boxer in the world today, matching his in-ring skills with tremendous size (6’8”, 270 pounds).

Ngannou, 37, won the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021, when he knocked out Stipe Miocic. “The Predator” successfully defended the title once against Ciryl Gane before leaving the UFC over a contract dispute. Ngannou signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League in their “super fight” division. He is also an equity shareholder in the PFL Africa and on the advisory board to advocate for fighters’ interests. Ngannou is a knockout artist in the MMA world known for his one-punch power. 11 of his 12 wins in the UFC have been by knockout or TKO.

Full Card for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou