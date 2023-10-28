O’Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Hernandez fight time, live stream, more for super featherweight bout

O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) makes his first defense of the WBC super featherweight title against Eduardo Hernandez (34-1, 31 KOs) this Saturday, October 28. The 12-round fight will take place at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Mexico.

How to watch O’Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Hernandez

The main card for Foster-Hernandez begins at 9 p.m. ET and will be available on DAZN. Main event ringwalks are expected around 11 p.m.

Fighter history

Foster has won 10 consecutive fights, including a unanimous decision upset victory over Rey Vargas in February. Not only did Foster continue his win streak, he secured the vacant WBC super featherweight crown handing Vargas his first career loss. Now he makes his first mandatory defense at 130 pounds.

Hernandez has reeled off six straight wins himself, with 5 coming by knockout. At 25, he gets a championship fight and an opportunity to win it in front of a hometown crowd in Mexico. His last loss was a first-round KO defeat to Roger Gutierrez back in 2019.

Fight odds

Foster is a -175 slim betting favorite while Hernandez is the +135 underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The favored method of victory is a Foster win by decision (-110).

Full card for O’Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Hernandez