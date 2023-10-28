Marine Corps Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Marine Corps Marathon will be held on Sunday, October 29. It is one of the largest marathons in both the U.S. and the World and has been dubbed the best marathon for beginners. A kid’s fun run, 10k and 50k are also being held throughout the weekend. The marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The marathon begins bright and early at 7:55 a.m. ET. For those potentially traveling from out of state, that would be 6:55 a.m. CT and 4:55 a.m. PT.

How to watch

There may be some local coverage, but that is likely all for this marathon. The best way to catch the action will be in action along the course.

Course map, road closures

The course for the Marine Corps Marathon begins near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Memorial Ave. It weaves through the city, crossing the Potomac River and the Washington Channel twice. There is also a stretch along the National Mall.

As far as elevation changes are concerned, there are minimal for this course. Information can be found on the course map website. You can also view a full list of road closures.

Weather via AccuWeather

The weather report looks good for running. It may start a little chilly with a low of 60, but will warm up to 76 throughout the day. The weather description reads, “remaining warm with more clouds than sun: a nice end to the weekend.” There is a 25% chance of rain.

Prize money

There is no prize money offered. It is the largest marathon in the world that doesn’t offer prize money, which is why it is commonly referred to as “The People’s Marathon.”

Who won the last race?

Chelsea Baker was the fastest female competitor last year. She crossed the finish line in 2:42:38, with a 6:13 pace. Baker was followed by Cara D Sherman (2:47:08) and Bonnie A Keating (2:47:47).

Kyle B King was the overall winner of the 47th Marine Corps Marathon. He finished in 2:19:19, maintaining a 5:19 pace. Jonathan D Mott came in second in 2:22:46 and was followed by Ryan E Udvadia in 2:27:36.