How to watch Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Dead On Tools 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing as the sun sets during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Virginia this weekend for the Dead On Tools 250. Martinsville Speedway will host the event on Saturday, October 28 as the playoffs continue working their way down to the Championship race. The Dead On Tools 250 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

This marks the final race in the round of 8, after which comes the Championship race. Four drivers will advance to race for the Xfinity Series title, with Sam Mayer the lone driver to advance heading into this final race. If one of the remaining seven drivers wins Saturday’s race, they’ll clinch a playoff berth. Whether there are two or three berths remaining after the race, the rest of the four drivers will be determined based on points.

Heading into the Dead On Tools 250, John H. Nemechek, Cole Custer, and Austin Hill are slotted into the three additional playoff spots. Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith, and Sheldon Creed are on the outside looking in. Allgaier has a shot to overtake Custer or Hill for the final spot without a win, while the other three likely need a win to advance.

Nemechek entered race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +220 odds. Custer and Allgaier followed at +400 and +450, respectively. Josh Berry was next at +500 and is the top non-playoff driver among the favorites.

How to watch the Dead On Tools 250

Date: Saturday, October 28
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Dead On Tools 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Sammy Smith 18 20.035
2 Justin Allgaier 7 20.047
3 Cole Custer 00 20.051
4 Riley Herbst 98 20.098
5 John H. Nemechek 20 20.113
6 Brandon Jones 9 20.119
7 Chandler Smith 16 20.121
8 Sheldon Creed 2 20.126
9 Austin Hill 21 20.139
10 Parker Retzlaff 31 20.152
11 Myatt Snider 19 20.158
12 Josh Berry 8 20.205
13 Ryan Sieg 39 20.206
14 Daniel Hemric 10 20.208
15 Parker Kligerman 48 20.218
16 Brett Moffitt 25 20.222
17 Sam Mayer 1 20.284
18 Josh Bilicki 91 20.295
19 Layne Riggs 11 20.335
20 Jeremy Clements 51 20.336
21 JJ Yeley 4 20.42
22 Anthony Alfredo 78 20.431
23 Kaz Grala 26 20.441
24 Josh Williams 92 20.449
25 Connor Mosack 24 20.492
26 Rajah Caruth 44 20.493
27 Brennan Poole 6 20.505
28 Kyle Sieg 29 20.535
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45 20.547
30 Chad Finchum 08 20.555
31 Blaine Perkins 02 20.59
32 Ryan Ellis 43 20.622
33 Joe Graf Jr. 38 20.699
34 CJ McLaughlin 28 20.761
35 Chris Hacker 35 20.762
36 Akinori Ogata 53 21.063
37 Devin Jones 07 21.444
38 Jeb Burton 27

