How to watch Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Virginia this weekend for the Dead On Tools 250. Martinsville Speedway will host the event on Saturday, October 28 as the playoffs continue working their way down to the Championship race. The Dead On Tools 250 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

This marks the final race in the round of 8, after which comes the Championship race. Four drivers will advance to race for the Xfinity Series title, with Sam Mayer the lone driver to advance heading into this final race. If one of the remaining seven drivers wins Saturday’s race, they’ll clinch a playoff berth. Whether there are two or three berths remaining after the race, the rest of the four drivers will be determined based on points.

Heading into the Dead On Tools 250, John H. Nemechek, Cole Custer, and Austin Hill are slotted into the three additional playoff spots. Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith, and Sheldon Creed are on the outside looking in. Allgaier has a shot to overtake Custer or Hill for the final spot without a win, while the other three likely need a win to advance.

Nemechek entered race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +220 odds. Custer and Allgaier followed at +400 and +450, respectively. Josh Berry was next at +500 and is the top non-playoff driver among the favorites.

How to watch the Dead On Tools 250

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup