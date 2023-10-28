NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is running qualifying at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. The field will compete starting at 1:20 p.m. in single-car, two-lap qualifying to settle the starting lineup for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. Qualifying will air on USA Network and likely last a little over an hour.

If you aren’t able to watch qualifying, we’ll be providing live updates throughout the session. The field will be split into two groups, with each running their separate qualifying periods. The five fastest drivers in Group A and the five fastest drivers in Group B will advance to the final round. Those ten drivers will compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten.

Denny Hamlin is +300 to win the race heading into qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s currently seventh among the final eight playoff drivers. He’s tied with Martin Truex, Jr. at 17 points back of Ryan Blaney for the final playoff spot. Truex, Jr., Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, or Chris Buescher would clinch a spot in the Championship race with a win on Sunday. Reddick is ten points back of Blaney, while Buescher is 43 points back and unlikely to be able to do enough to leapfrog the rest of the field.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.