 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is running qualifying at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. The field will compete starting at 1:20 p.m. in single-car, two-lap qualifying to settle the starting lineup for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. Qualifying will air on USA Network and likely last a little over an hour.

If you aren’t able to watch qualifying, we’ll be providing live updates throughout the session. The field will be split into two groups, with each running their separate qualifying periods. The five fastest drivers in Group A and the five fastest drivers in Group B will advance to the final round. Those ten drivers will compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten.

Denny Hamlin is +300 to win the race heading into qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s currently seventh among the final eight playoff drivers. He’s tied with Martin Truex, Jr. at 17 points back of Ryan Blaney for the final playoff spot. Truex, Jr., Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, or Chris Buescher would clinch a spot in the Championship race with a win on Sunday. Reddick is ten points back of Blaney, while Buescher is 43 points back and unlikely to be able to do enough to leapfrog the rest of the field.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Xfinity 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network