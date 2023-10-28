How to watch F1 qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

This weekend, the 2023 Formula One season heads to Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday, October 29. Before the main event, qualifying is set for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 28, and will be broadcast on ESPNNews.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

In case you are not familiar (or need a reminder), F1 qualifying is a three-stage process:

Q1 : This initial stage lasts for 18 minutes and sees all 20 drivers vying for the best time. Drivers can complete as many laps as they want, but only their fastest time is taken into account. At the end of Q1, the five drivers with the slowest times are eliminated and are set to start at the tail end of the race field.

: This initial stage lasts for 18 minutes and sees all 20 drivers vying for the best time. Drivers can complete as many laps as they want, but only their fastest time is taken into account. At the end of Q1, the five drivers with the slowest times are eliminated and are set to start at the tail end of the race field. Q2 : The second stage carries on similarly, with the remaining 15 drivers battling it out. Again, the five slowest drivers are eliminated by the end of this round.

: The second stage carries on similarly, with the remaining 15 drivers battling it out. Again, the five slowest drivers are eliminated by the end of this round. Q3: This final stage lasts for 12 minutes. Unlike the previous rounds, no drivers are eliminated in Q3. Here, the fastest driver secures the coveted pole position for the race. The order in which the drivers finish in Q3 determines the starting positions for the remainder of the grid.

Max Verstappen leads the pack as the favorite for the qualifying win, as his odds are -250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him, Charles Leclerc is in a favorable position with the second-best odds set at +750. Sergio Perez isn’t far behind with odds of +1000.

As for the race, it’s not surprising to see Verstappen as an even larger favorite to win with -400 odds. After all, he has already wrapped up the drivers’ championship by winning 15 of 18 races so far this season. Behind him stands his teammate, Perez, with +750 odds to win. Lewis Hamilton follows with odds of +1200. Lando Norris and George Russell are also in contention, given odds of +1600 and +2800, placing them among the top five favorites.

How to watch qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNNews

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list