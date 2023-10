Complete TV schedule for Week 9 of 2023 college football season

Week 9 of the college football season brings some fun conference matchups to our screens. No. 6 Oklahoma starts things off with a noon matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs head to the swamp to face the Florida Gators at 3:30 p.m. ET. No. 8 Oregon and No. 13 Utah also kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET as both try to avoid their second loss of the season. Only one will emerge successful.

The No. 20 Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at 3:30 in an ACC matchup. No. 24 USC will attempt to break its two-week losing streak as they take on Cal at 4:00, and we close out the day with what should be an interesting Colorado-UCLA matchup.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 9 of the 2023 college football season.