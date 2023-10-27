Adolis Garcia caps wild Texas rally with walk-off homer in Game 1 of World Series

In the words of the immortal Vin Scully: Not a bad opening act.

Okay, so it may not quite have been Kirk Gibson hobbling around the bases on one leg in 1988, but the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers still gave us an instant classic to kick off the 2023 World Series. For 8.1 innings, the Arizona Diamondbacks had just about executed their plan to perfection: Their bullpen was excellent once again, their unheralded offense grinded and eventually got to Nathan Eovaldi for the first time all October and they took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, closer Paul Sewald — unscored upon in the playoffs, without a home run allowed since Sept. 15 — on to slam the door on a series-opening win.

But that’s the thing about being David against Goliath. Sometimes it doesn’t matter how shrewd or precise you are; sometimes the other guy just swings a really, really big stick, and Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia’s are as big as anyone’s right now. Texas’ twin offensive engines are in the midst of two all-time heaters right now, and they simply would not be denied. First, with one on and one out in the ninth, it was Seager launching a game-tying homer — his fourth of these playoffs, and his 17th in 74 career postseason games.

COREY SEAGER TIES THE GAME IN THE 9TH WITH ONE SWING OF THE BAT!!!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/RcUnRf801c — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

From there, the wind thoroughly out of Arizona’s sails, it was just a matter of waiting for the other shoe to drop. Sure enough, two innings later, it was Garcia who did the honors with a walk-off homer (and his 22nd RBI of these playoffs, the most of any player in baseball history).

ADOLIS GARCIA WALKS OFF GAME 1 FOR THE RANGERS‼️ pic.twitter.com/5btsj1VT4w — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2023

Garcia’s blast is just the 17th walk-off homer in World Series history, and the first since Max Muncy did it to the Red Sox in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the 2018 Fall Classic. It’s hard to imagine a more difficult loss to swallow: Arizona had completely controlled the second half of this game, scratching across runs in the fourth and fifth to turn a 2-0 hole into a 5-3 lead and silencing the Rangers’ bats from that point on — only to buckle at almost the last possible moment, and watch a 1-0 lead become a 1-0 deficit.

Of course, if any team is capable of bouncing back from a gut punch like that, it’s these D-backs. They were more or less buried by the entire baseball world after the first two games of the NLCS, and after a loss in Game 5 sent them back to Philly down three games to two. They responded, as they have all month, by simply coming back the next day and playing exactly their brand of baseball — and they’ll assuredly do the same on Saturday night, with the red-hot Merrill Kelly on the mound. This series is far, far from over; if anything, Game 1 served notice as to just how evenly matched these teams are, and how long and competitive this Fall Classic figures to be. On Friday night, though, it was Texas’ big bats who fired the first shot.