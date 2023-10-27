Raptors SF OG Anunoby OUT for rest of Friday’s game vs. Bulls with muscle cramp

Update: Anunoby is dealing with a muscle cramp and will not return. This is good news all things considered since it’s more about conditioning instead of an actual muscle or bone injury. We’ll see if he can play Saturday against the 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back set.

O.G. Anunoby is dealing with a muscle cramp and will not return to the game. — Savanna Hamilton (@SavHamilton11) October 28, 2023

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby, who is a major piece of the team’s core, went to the locker room Friday against the Chicago Bulls after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. Anunoby limped to the locker room, which is usually not a good sign for his prospects to return to the contest.

Well shoot. OG Anunoby looks hurt, headed to the locker room. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) October 28, 2023

Anunoby had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals prior to exiting the contest. This is a big year for the Toronto forward, who has a player option for next year. The Raptors are hoping to be competitive to avoid the possibility of being sellers at the trade deadline, with Anunoby being one of the most prized trade chips across the league. There were reports of a possible deal last year, but the Raptors held off and decided to give this core one more shot.

If Anunoby cannot return, look for Scottie Barnes to take on an even bigger role in the offense. Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. will also see more opportunities, and rookie Gradey Dick could also see more minutes if Anunoby is sidelined for a long period of time.